Owens-Illinois (OI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

1/16/2020 – Owens-Illinois is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Owens-Illinois was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

1/6/2020 – Owens-Illinois was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Owens-Illinois’ 2019 adjusted earnings per share guidance is at $2.20-$2.25. The mid-point of the guidance reflects a year-over-year decline of 18%, reflecting the impact of foreign exchange headwinds and persistent slowdown in beer consumption in the United States. The company is also witnessing lower demand in China and undergoing capacity curtailment in the country. Further, it plans to curtail capacity in the United States and Mexico. Nevertheless, it will benefit from efforts to improve factory performance, cost reduction and business portfolio optimization. Moreover, investment in joint ventures, incremental capacity and bolt-on acquisitions will drive growth. Focus on innovation, particularly MAGMA, a revolutionary breakthrough initiative to reimagine glassmaking with transformational technology and new process will be a tailwind. “

1/3/2020 – Owens-Illinois was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/10/2019 – Owens-Illinois was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.50.

12/9/2019 – Owens-Illinois had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.28. 3,790,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. Owens-Illinois Inc has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Owens-Illinois by 2,544.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,614,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402,405 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the third quarter worth about $1,117,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the third quarter worth about $179,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 25.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 232,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 47,252 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

