Own Achieves Market Cap of $1.61 Million (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Own has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $359,613.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Own token can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Own has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $317.29 or 0.03648805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00197479 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028418 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127041 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Own Profile

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Own is weown.com . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

