Oxford Tecnology 4 VCT (LON:OXF) Stock Price Down 36.8%

Oxford Tecnology 4 VCT PLC (LON:OXF)’s share price was down 36.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.35), approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.90 ($0.55).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 25.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 million and a P/E ratio of -12.05.

About Oxford Tecnology 4 VCT (LON:OXF)

Oxford Technology 4 Venture Capital Trust Plc is engaged in investing in start-up and early-stage technology companies in general located within 60 miles of Oxford. The Company’s objective is to continue to work with its investee companies to help them succeed and to seek exits as and when appropriate.

