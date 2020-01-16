Ozgrowth Limited (ASX:OZG) to Issue $0.00 Interim Dividend

Ozgrowth Limited (ASX:OZG) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.
The firm has a market cap of $55.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69. Ozgrowth has a 12 month low of A$0.15 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of A$0.21 ($0.15). The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.16.
Ozgrowth Company Profile
