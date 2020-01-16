Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL) rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.63 and last traded at $29.63, approximately 609 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0387 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Pacer US Export Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

