Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) Trading Down 24.1%

Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD)’s stock price dropped 24.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $3.03, approximately 877,203 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 820,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

PACD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Pacific Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Drilling in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Pacific Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.32 million during the quarter. Pacific Drilling had a negative net margin of 814.23% and a negative return on equity of 139.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACD. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling in the second quarter valued at $968,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling in the second quarter valued at $17,791,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD)

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

