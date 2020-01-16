Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Buys 42,179 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,179 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 2.6% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 138,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 512,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 29,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 352,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,449. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

