Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $1.46 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,678 shares of company stock worth $9,124,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

NYSE KO opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.75. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

