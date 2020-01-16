Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,288,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after acquiring an additional 289,113 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,160,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,321,000 after acquiring an additional 190,892 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 297,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 124,513 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.52. 828,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,450. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $21.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0483 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

