Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Sells 88,842 Shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lowered its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 88,842 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 22.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 32.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,469,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 358,331 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 361,671 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 395,017 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 223,405 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 31,796 shares during the period.

IGR traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.13. 443,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,897. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

