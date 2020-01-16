Page Arthur B Buys 692 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Page Arthur B raised its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,702 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.7% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 232.7% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

NYSE:WMT opened at $115.28 on Thursday. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $329.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

