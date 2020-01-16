Page Arthur B Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Page Arthur B lessened its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 4.3% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after purchasing an additional 297,230 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,929,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,811,000 after purchasing an additional 640,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2,608.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838,385 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,818,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim set a $305.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.73.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at $8,993,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.96, for a total value of $2,051,122.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,992,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,457,508,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,566 shares of company stock worth $34,539,929. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $314.25 on Thursday. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $196.50 and a 52-week high of $316.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.97. The firm has a market cap of $313.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

