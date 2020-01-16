Page Arthur B Lowers Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Page Arthur B cut its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for about 2.1% of Page Arthur B’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 1,132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.80. The company had a trading volume of 646,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,070. The stock has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.09. Unilever N.V. has a 52-week low of $51.31 and a 52-week high of $64.84.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

