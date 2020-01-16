Page Arthur B Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Page Arthur B cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,479,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,237. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $133.16 and a 1 year high of $167.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8855 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

