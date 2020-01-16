Pakcoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $79.00 (PAK)

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pakcoin has a total market cap of $137,311.00 and approximately $79.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pakcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pakcoin Profile

PAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io

Buying and Selling Pakcoin

Pakcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

