Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho raised Parsley Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.46.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $17.59 on Monday. Parsley Energy has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $510.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Parsley Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 80,847 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 51,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.