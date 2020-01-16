Patientory Tops One Day Trading Volume of $246.00 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $395,314.00 and approximately $246.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Patientory has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Patientory token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Liqui.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.19 or 0.03597039 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00194542 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028373 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00126443 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Liqui, LATOKEN and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

