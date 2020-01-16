Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,021 shares of company stock worth $6,931,808 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Paychex by 1.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,122,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,349,000 after buying an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Paychex by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 751,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,808,000 after acquiring an additional 26,044 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 60.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Paychex by 12.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 193,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 20,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in Paychex by 13.7% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 173,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.78. The company had a trading volume of 185,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.92. Paychex has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

