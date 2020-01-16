Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $97.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $84.00. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.76. 201,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex has a 1 year low of $67.97 and a 1 year high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. Paychex’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,021 shares of company stock worth $6,931,808 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 58.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.