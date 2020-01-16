Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $97.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $84.00. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.
PAYX stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.76. 201,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex has a 1 year low of $67.97 and a 1 year high of $88.43.
In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,021 shares of company stock worth $6,931,808 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 58.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
