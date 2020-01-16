Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Raised to $155.00 at KeyCorp

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $124.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Paylocity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Paylocity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $136.35 on Monday. Paylocity has a one year low of $63.31 and a one year high of $137.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.16 and a 200-day moving average of $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $126.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 10,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,182,530.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,176,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,539,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 504,350 shares of company stock valued at $58,701,709 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 636.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,101,000 after purchasing an additional 654,996 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 691,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,463,000 after purchasing an additional 87,955 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Paylocity by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 688,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,182,000 after purchasing an additional 111,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 537,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,444,000 after purchasing an additional 42,307 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

