PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.32, 1,323,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 905,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of PDL BioPharma in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. PDL BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

The firm has a market cap of $363.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDL BioPharma Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDLI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in PDL BioPharma by 1,236.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 735,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 680,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 932,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 473,528 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 1,058.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 498,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 455,193 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,674,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 204,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI)

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

