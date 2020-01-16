Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PGC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $574.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $31.70.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.07 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 9.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Eric H. Waser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,310.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $129,720 over the last three months. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.