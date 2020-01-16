Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FOUR. FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of LON:FOUR opened at GBX 3,350 ($44.07) on Monday. 4imprint Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,765 ($23.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,540 ($46.57). The firm has a market capitalization of $940.86 million and a PE ratio of 24.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,234.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,961.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

