Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAZ Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 652 ($8.58).

Shares of KAZ opened at GBX 560 ($7.37) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76. KAZ Minerals has a twelve month low of GBX 375.30 ($4.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 526.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 494.54.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

