Penbrook Management LLC Buys 3,400 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET)

Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Vermilion Energy accounts for about 1.1% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 604.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 27,655 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $657,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 65.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VET. Wood & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC set a $25.00 price target on Vermilion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial set a $20.00 price objective on Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Raymond James set a $21.00 price objective on Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Shares of VET traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.42. 38,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,075. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $296.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.74 million. On average, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1747 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.77%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.13%.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

