Penbrook Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Penbrook Management LLC cut its position in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. CyberOptics accounts for about 1.7% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in CyberOptics were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in CyberOptics in the second quarter worth about $1,914,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CyberOptics by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberOptics by 105.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBE. ValuEngine raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on CyberOptics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBE traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.03 million, a PE ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 3.65. CyberOptics Co. has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $22.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 2.97%. Analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

