Penbrook Management LLC Raises Position in Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST)

Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,350 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 1.70% of Eastside Distilling worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EAST. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastside Distilling by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

EAST traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.02. 847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,343. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a market cap of $27.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.24. Eastside Distilling Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 76.50% and a negative net margin of 90.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Eastside Distilling Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastside Distilling Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.