Penbrook Management LLC Reduces Stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Immersion were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raging Capital Management LLC raised its position in Immersion by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 4,832,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 53,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Immersion by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 59,106 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Immersion by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,742 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Immersion by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Immersion during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Immersion alerts:

NASDAQ IMMR traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,198. Immersion Co. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $10.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). Immersion had a negative net margin of 68.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Immersion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.81.

Immersion Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.