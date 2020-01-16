Penbrook Management LLC Sells 51,600 Shares of RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW)

Penbrook Management LLC lowered its position in shares of RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 304,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,600 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in RTW Retailwinds were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in RTW Retailwinds by 23.2% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,107,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 208,313 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RTW Retailwinds by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 142,454 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in RTW Retailwinds by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 35,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in RTW Retailwinds by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in RTW Retailwinds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of RTW Retailwinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

RTW stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.60. 924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,894. RTW Retailwinds Inc has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.

RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $200.12 million for the quarter. RTW Retailwinds had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

RTW Retailwinds Profile

RTW Retailwinds, Inc operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

