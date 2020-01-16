Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.50 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

NYSE PEI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.11. 1,192,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,133. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.44%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the third quarter worth $321,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the third quarter worth $855,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 33.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 41,934 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the third quarter worth $48,790,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

