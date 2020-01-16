Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PNR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pentair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.84. 764,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.23. Pentair has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.07 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 6,116 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $256,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,348 shares of company stock valued at $791,043 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 445.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Pentair by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Pentair by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

