Perion Network’s (PERI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.
Several other research analysts have also commented on PERI. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Perion Network from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a not rated rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Perion Network has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.
PERI traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.72. 398,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.73 million, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 14,445.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 491.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 66,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
