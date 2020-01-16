Perion Network’s (PERI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PERI. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Perion Network from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a not rated rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Perion Network has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

PERI traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.72. 398,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.73 million, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. Analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 14,445.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 491.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 66,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

