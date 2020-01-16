PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives $82.62 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.71.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PKI. TD Securities lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $94,568.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,778.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $1,127,934.08. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 430.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 2,548.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,781. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $706.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.76%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

