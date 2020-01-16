Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Short Interest Up 11.2% in December

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,500 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the December 15th total of 332,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 203,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 30,681 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 116.4% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of PBT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $4.17. 4,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,378. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $194.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.79. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.07 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 4,836.26% and a net margin of 95.55%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.0389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.