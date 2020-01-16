Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Up 6%

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) shares shot up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.58, 508,607 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 557,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSNL. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Personalis from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Personalis will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Personalis by 3,269.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the second quarter worth about $177,000. 50.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

