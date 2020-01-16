Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Firstegy

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRQ. Raymond James set a C$0.35 price objective on shares of Petrus Resources and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Petrus Resources stock remained flat at $C$0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. 23,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,092. Petrus Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Petrus Resources will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company holds 55% working interest in Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 31,767 net acres of undeveloped land and 13,216 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

