Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,536,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,015,972,000 after buying an additional 1,071,897 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,320,000 after buying an additional 1,158,147 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2,240.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,256,000 after buying an additional 34,544,423 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,186,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,428,000 after buying an additional 1,159,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,492,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,173,000 after buying an additional 369,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $221.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.