Phantasma Price Tops $0.0318 on Major Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $500,555.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Kucoin, Hotbit and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00053267 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00074628 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,698.86 or 1.00051785 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00055059 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

