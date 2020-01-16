Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ:PHIO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. 3,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,249. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $28.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.56.
Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.
