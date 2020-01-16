Photon Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Photon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. In the last week, Photon has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. Photon has a total market cap of $144,075.00 and $3.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Photon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,653.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.66 or 0.01854083 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $319.41 or 0.03686003 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00645720 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00728516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010341 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00086974 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00025943 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00583126 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Photon

Photon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 32,169,136,410 coins. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Photon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Photon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.