Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stock Holdings Raised by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 153,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 23,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 82,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.69. 101,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,430. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $109.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

