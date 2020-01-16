Piper Sandler Comments on CareDx Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CareDx in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CareDx’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.14 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CDNA. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price target on shares of CareDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18. CareDx has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $41.27. The firm has a market cap of $962.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CareDx by 11.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CareDx by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CareDx news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $265,125.00. Also, insider Sasha King sold 2,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $46,708.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

