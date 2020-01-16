PIXEL (PXL) Market Cap Hits $738,060.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $738,060.00 and $305,264.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,759.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.70 or 0.03747455 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00611280 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006145 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00014410 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000339 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,369,472 tokens. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

