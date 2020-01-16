Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.02. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 12,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 26,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

