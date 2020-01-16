Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) CAO Sells $64,289.94 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 8,437 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $64,289.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,163. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $132.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.47 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $3,113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 403.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 47,033 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 530,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 53,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

