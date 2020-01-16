PlayCoin [ERC20] Hits Market Cap of $5.42 Million (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 54.2% higher against the dollar. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a total market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $612,530.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlayCoin [ERC20] alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.06 or 0.03559994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011567 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00193831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028324 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00125573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply . The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PlayCoin [ERC20] is playcoin.game

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayCoin [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayCoin [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.