Playkey (PKT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20,407.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. Playkey has a total market cap of $426,993.00 and $20,407.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey token can now be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Playkey Profile

Playkey was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

