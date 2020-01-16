Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLZ.UN. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Plaza Retail REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of PLZ.UN traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.66. 111,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,926. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.31 million and a P/E ratio of 11.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

