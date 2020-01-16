Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. Sells 99,999 Shares

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 99,999 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $425,995.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at $268,213.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. Plug Power Inc has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 6,429.00% and a negative net margin of 47.21%. The company had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. BidaskClub raised Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,800,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 22.5% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 5,894,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after buying an additional 1,082,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,247,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,557,000 after buying an additional 922,937 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 56.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,316,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 836,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,845,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after buying an additional 478,614 shares during the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

