PNC Financial Services Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 48,272 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,871% compared to the typical volume of 971 call options.
In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Vicki C. Henn sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $565,747.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total transaction of $304,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,283.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,623 shares of company stock valued at $28,044,817. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.91.
About PNC Financial Services Group
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.
